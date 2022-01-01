 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jan, 2022 22:59
HomeWorld News

Statue of sitting president toppled & beheaded (PHOTOS)

A life-size statue of the Mexican president in an opposition stronghold did not last a week
Statue of sitting president toppled & beheaded (PHOTOS)
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador © AP Photo/Fernando Llano

A newly-unveiled statue of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in the municipality of Atlacomulco, which has strong ties to the opposition, was knocked down several days after it was inaugurated by a mayor.

The statue was unveiled on Thursday in a festive ceremony led by Atlacomulco’s outgoing mayor Roberto Tellez Monroy. The base of the sculpture which was briefly towering over the municipality’s main square featured a plaque with the name of Lopez Obrador, also known by his initials AMLO, and his years in office: 2018-2024.

The statue met its grim end merely two days after it was presented to the public. Photos shared on social media on the first day of the new year show the statue lying on the ground with its head missing. No one has taken responsibility for what the prosecutor’s office in the central State of Mexico called “an apparent act of vandalism.”

It’s unclear if suspected vandals face any punishment over the statue’s demolition, however. The prosecutor’s office noted that a formal complaint still needs to be lodged for the investigation into the incident to be opened. The Mexican president himself reportedly did not approve of the statue.

The destruction of the statue coincides with the transfer of power over the municipality from the ruling MORENA party to the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) following an election. 

Atlacomulco, which is located just a two-hour drive from the Mexican capital, Mexico City, has long been known as the alleged birthplace of so-called “Grupo Atlacomulco,” an informal political group which is believed to have ties to the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), including to former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.The group remains a mystery however, as officials linked to the group have persistently denied its existence.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions EXPLAINER
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing EXPLAINER
Did China ban Steam this Christmas?
Did China ban Steam this Christmas? EXPLAINER
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis?
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies