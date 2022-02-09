Iran unveils new long-range missile

The projectile can travel distances of 1,450 km, according to state media

Iran has presented the homegrown 'Kheibar-Shekan' missile, boasting a range of 1,450 kilometers, state media reported on Wednesday.

The projectile was unveiled in the presence of Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri and other military officials.

Local outlets reported that the weapon would join Iran’s arsenal of “long-range” projectiles; although its capabilities are more in line with the low-to-medium-range missiles of Western armed forces.

It was developed and built by scientists of the Air Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Iran has pushed forward with indigenously developed military hardware in recent years, amid sanctions imposed by the US.

According to state media, the rocket uses solid fuel and weighs a third less than other similar projectiles. Preparation and firing time have been reduced by a sixth.It was unveiled during a top brass visit to a Revolutionary Guards missile base.

Iran has been increasingly keen to demonstrate its defensive capabilities over the past year, holding multiple wargames, military drills, and unveiling its latest homegrown hardware.