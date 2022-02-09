 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
North Korea issues dire warning to US

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Pyongyang would not “waste time” with “submission” and “obedience” to the US
North Korea claimed in a statement on Tuesday that it could “shake the world” by firing a missile at the United States and suggested that it had hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles at its disposal.

“In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range,” North Korea’s Foreign Ministry stated on Tuesday.

"There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry also called its recent string of missile tests “remarkable achievements,” but stressed that the country was ultimately interested in “war deterrence.”

Responding to the statement, A US State Department spokesperson told The Hill that Washington sees Pyongyang as “a threat to international peace and security and the global nonproliferation regime,” but insisted that the US “harbors no hostile intent” towards the reclusive nation.

They also said that the US was committed to “limiting the reach” of North Korea’s “most dangerous weapons programs” and keeping US military personnel and their allies safe.

North Korea has already conducted seven missile tests this year alone, with many of them being fired towards the Sea of Japan. The country confirmed last week that it had test fired a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile for the first time since 2017. The missile is believed to be capable of striking the US territory of Guam.

