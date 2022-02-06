 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Feb, 2022 09:10
HomeWorld News

North Korea developing nukes ‘through cyber means,’ has stolen cryptocurrency – secret UN report

Pyongyang reportedly obtained know-how for its nuclear program and more than $450 million from cyberattacks last year
North Korea developing nukes ‘through cyber means,’ has stolen cryptocurrency – secret UN report
© AFP PHOTO / KCNA VIA KNS

North Korean hackers have stolen millions of dollars from international cryptocurrency exchanges, as well as obtaining intellectual property to be used for the development of nukes and missiles, according to a confidential UN report.

Details of the alleged cyberattacks are contained in papers submitted to the UN Security Council on Friday, according to Reuters.

North Korea continued to seek material, technology and know-how for these programs overseas, including through cyber means and joint scientific research,” the confidential report said, as cited by the news agency.

In 2021, Pyongyang continued the “maintenance and development” of its “nuclear and ballistic missile infrastructure,” it added, while also alleging that it “demonstrated increased capabilities for rapid deployment.”

N. Korea confirms test of missile believed to be able to strike US territory
Read more
N. Korea confirms test of missile believed to be able to strike US territory

Cyberattacks, particularly on cryptocurrency assets, remain an important revenue source,” the report claims. It stated that more than $50 million was stolen last year from at least three cryptocurrency platforms in North America, Europe and Asia. North Korea helped itself to another $400 million worth of digital assets through more cyberattacks, according to Chainalysis, as cited in the documents.

No nuclear weapons are known to have been tested in North Korea, and no long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles were launched in recent years. However, short-range and “possible intermediate-range” missile tests have continued, with the UN having recently expressed “great concern” and accused Pyongyang of “a clear violation of Security Council resolutions.”

North Korea says it is no longer bound by an earlier self-imposed moratorium on missile tests, since its talks with the West broke down under former US President Donald Trump.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The Epstein Files: US Bureau of Prisons bent facts to support suicide narrative
The Epstein Files: US Bureau of Prisons bent facts to support suicide narrative FEATURE
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis ExclusiveFEATURE
How the latest Ukraine escalation split the EU
How the latest Ukraine escalation split the EU FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies