 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Feb, 2022 13:39
HomeWorld News

UK’s road-blocking eco-warriors admit defeat

However, Insulate Britain still refuses to give up on its disruptive action
UK’s road-blocking eco-warriors admit defeat
Insulate Britain activists pose outside the High Court after nine activists were jailed. © Mark Kerrison / In Pictures / Getty Images

Insulate Britain’s “campaign of civil resistance” by blocking roads has “failed” to achieve its environmental goals, the group has admitted in a statement released on Monday. They conceded that their protests had failed to make the government take action to insulate homes.

Throughout 2021, Insulate Britain repeatedly staged demonstrations on some of the UK’s busiest roads and intersections, including on the M25 and in Central London, sparking fury from drivers who had their journeys disrupted.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that today we have to announce that as Insulate Britain we have failed,” the group stated, adding that its actions hadn’t moved the government “to take meaningful action.”

As the UK faces an “energy price crisis,” Insulate Britain argued that the refusal of the country’s “irresponsible government” to address its concerns risks thousands “dying in our cold homes.”

Despite Insulate Britain’s admission that their disruptive, road-blocking actions didn’t work, the activists have pledged to continue their protest movement, claiming the government only has “the next two to three years” to act before we reach “climate tipping points we cannot control.”

Insulate Britain activists block roads again, undaunted by injunctions, arrests, and furious drivers (VIDEOS)
Read more
Insulate Britain activists block roads again, undaunted by injunctions, arrests, and furious drivers (VIDEOS)

The UK government has maintained a firm approach to the group’s protests, securing injunctions against their demonstrations on Britain’s road that led to several activists being jailed in a court ruling last week.

Five protesters were imprisoned after violating an injunction by continuing to block the M25, while 11 activists were handed suspended prison sentences for their role in the protests on the motorway. 

Insulate Britain is seeking to pressure the UK government into promising “to fully fund and take responsibility for the insulation of all social housing in Britain by 2025.” The group also wants a commitment from politicians to implement a “legally binding” plan to fund the full insulation of all UK homes by 2030. 

“People’s day-to-day lives should not be disrupted, especially on busy motorways where lives are put at risk and resulting traffic delays will only add to vehicle emissions,” the government has previously said, addressing Insulate Britain’s tactics in a statement.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM?
‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM? FEATURE
‘Nothing is black & white, there’s ambiguity’ – In From the Cold actor on what she likes about the series
‘Nothing is black & white, there’s ambiguity’ – In From the Cold actor on what she likes about the series FEATUREExclusive
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis ExclusiveFEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies