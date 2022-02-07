 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Feb, 2022 13:16
HomeWorld News

Spotify ‘censored’ my Saudi-blasting Rogan appearance – Kyle Kulinski

The progressive commenter said his talking about Jamal Khashoggi murder and Yemen war crimes may have caused old episode’s removal
Spotify ‘censored’ my Saudi-blasting Rogan appearance – Kyle Kulinski
FILE PHOTO. Anti-war group Code Pink protests outside the White House in the wake of the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi. ©Win McNamee / Getty Images

Spotify appears to have censored an old episode of the Joe Rogan Experience show over criticism voiced in it against Saudi Arabia, the guest featured in the show has alleged. Kyle Kulinsky pointed out that the Arab kingdom is a promising new market for the audio streaming company.

Kulinski, who hosts his own ‘Secular Talk’ show on YouTube, has been invited to Rogan’s on several occasions throughout the years. The episode that got axed by Spotify last week was aired in October 2018. Among the contemporary news that he and Rogan discussed live on air was the murder of dissident Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Many people believed from the start that the hit was ordered by Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. Riyadh tried and sentenced a group of government operatives, who, the kingdom claimed, had gone rogue before killing the self-exiled Saudi reporter.

The guest of the Rogan show outlined the circumstances of Khashoggi's death at the Saudi embassy in Istanbul, which were known by that time. Then he ramped up criticisms of Riyadh for allegedly committing war atrocities amid its devastating military intervention in Yemen and other misdeeds.

Rogan “didn’t use any racial slurs in the episode,” Kulinski assured followers on Twitter, adding that “Spotify just happened to expand into the Saudi market at the exact time that coincides with the banning.”

He cited a recent report by Reuters, which explained how the controversy over Rogan's podcast could affect Spotify’s market value and its plans to conquer new markets. The Swedish company “expanded its paid podcast subscriptions in 33 more markets and enabled podcasts for users in Russia, Egypt and Saudi Arabia,” the agency said.

Spotify loses $2 billion in Joe Rogan controversy
Read more
Spotify loses $2 billion in Joe Rogan controversy

Spotify has felt pressure from local competition in the Arab world recently. Anghami, a UAE-based rival streaming service, soared more than 80% in its Nasdaq debut last Friday after a $220 million merger. Meanwhile, Spotify's shares suffered a rapid drop amid the Rogan controversy.

There has long been animosity towards Rogan’s show among some parts of the US establishment, with people criticizing him and demanding his deplatforming, for various reasons. The latest wave of anger was triggered by his hosting of controversial doctors who hold highly skeptical views about Covid-19 mandates.

As Spotify was pressured by the public and the White House, the company issued a new policy on content about Covid-19, promising to add advisories and links to “trusted sources” on the pandemic. The host himself acknowledged some of the criticism, saying he should have done a better job at inviting people with opposing views shortly after having someone controversial on his show.

Joe Rogan apologizes as podcasts disappear from Spotify
Read more
Joe Rogan apologizes as podcasts disappear from Spotify

The subsequent purge of past episodes was about more than just alleged misinformation. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said it was Rogan’s decision to remove them and cited the “history of using some racially insensitive language.”

It was apparently a reference to a compilation of Rogan using the N-word in the past, which circulated on the social media after Spotify refused to deplatform his show. Rogan’s defenders responded by bringing up footage of Joe Biden using the racial slur decades ago to back the podcaster’s position that the context in which the word is said should be taken into account.

Spotify’s Ek condemned the use of the N-word, and said that, while some people would want to see more done about Rogan, “I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM?
‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM? FEATURE
‘Nothing is black & white, there’s ambiguity’ – In From the Cold actor on what she likes about the series
‘Nothing is black & white, there’s ambiguity’ – In From the Cold actor on what she likes about the series FEATUREExclusive
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis ExclusiveFEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies