 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Feb, 2022 22:16
HomeWorld News

Airline wants new ‘no fly list’ for unruly passengers

Disobedient and unmasked passengers could be barred from flying
Airline wants new ‘no fly list’ for unruly passengers
A Delta Airline employee gives face mask to passenger during check in at the Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia ©  Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

Delta Air Lines requested a new “no-fly” list be put in place to bar unruly and combative passengers from future flights, according to a letter sent from the company’s CEO to US Attorney General Merrick Garland. 

In the letter, seen by Reuters, Delta CEO Ed Bastian requests the government take action that “will help prevent future incidents and serve as a strong symbol of the consequences of not complying with crew member instructions on commercial aircraft.”

The airline CEO goes on to note that the current no-fly list contains a subset meant for persons deemed by the US government a threat to civil aviation. 

Airlines have seen a spike in unruly passengers since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, with numerous videos going viral of passengers getting into verbal and physical altercations over things like mask mandates. 

Passenger breaks into cockpit, tries to jump out of plane (VIDEO) READ MORE: Passenger breaks into cockpit, tries to jump out of plane (VIDEO)

US President Joe Biden ordered last year that the Justice Department “deal” with the rise in incidents aboard flights. In November, Garland announced the Justice Department would prioritize the prosecution of combative passengers, saying they present a threat to “everyone aboard” a flight. 

In 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recorded nearly 6000 cases of unruly and disruptive behavior by passengers, with over 70% related to Covid-19 protocols like masking. This year, there have already been 323 reported disruptive passengers. 

According to Bastian, 1900 people have been placed on Delta’s own no-fly list for refusing to comply with airline mandates, such as masking. More than 900 of those names have been given to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for potential future penalties. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The Epstein Files: US Bureau of Prisons bent facts to support suicide narrative
The Epstein Files: US Bureau of Prisons bent facts to support suicide narrative FEATURE
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis ExclusiveFEATURE
How the latest Ukraine escalation split the EU
How the latest Ukraine escalation split the EU FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies