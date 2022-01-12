 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Jan, 2022 07:44
Passenger breaks into cockpit, tries to jump out of plane (VIDEO)

Florida-bound flight delayed after passenger storms cockpit, damages aircraft
Passenger breaks into cockpit, tries to jump out of plane (VIDEO)
FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines aircraft, June 2021. © Chandan Khanna/AFP

An American Airlines crew has helped to subdue an unruly passenger who broke into a cockpit before takeoff and tried to climb out through the plane’s window. The flight was delayed for several hours.

The incident occurred on board of a Boeing 737-800 carrying 121 passengers and six crew members when the plane was preparing to take off from the Ramon Villeda Morales International Airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras and head to Miami, Florida on Tuesday.

A passenger suddenly charged down the jet bridge and stormed the cockpit, attempting to climb out through an open window. A video posted on social media appears to show a man looking out from one of the cockpit’s windows.

The intruder was apprehended after crew members intervened. “We applaud our outstanding crew members for their professionalism in handling a difficult situation,” the airline said in a statement, adding that the unruly passenger had caused some damage to the aircraft.

The man’s motives are unclear. The flight for Miami was delayed for several hours. 

