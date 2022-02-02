 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
German regulator upholds RT DE broadcast ban
2 Feb, 2022 12:44
HomeWorld News

Trial deliberately infecting people with Covid reveals results

The world’s first trial deliberately exposing adults to Covid is safe, researchers have claimed
Trial deliberately infecting people with Covid reveals results
© Getty Images

Open Orphan, the team running the trial which sees volunteers deliberately exposed to Covid, announced on Wednesday that data gathered from participants shows the research is safe.

In a statement, the researchers confirmed that no serious adverse effects had emerged and the study had proved to be a safe and effective way to expand research into Covid’s impact on adults.

"People in this age group are believed to be major drivers of the pandemic and these studies, which are representative of mild infection, allow detailed investigation of the factors responsible for infection and pandemic spread," Chris Chiu, chief investigator of the trial, said.

After infection, research showed individuals started to develop symptoms within two days, with infection first appearing in the throat and peaking about five days after contact.

New subvariant of Omicron: What do we know?
Read more
New subvariant of Omicron: What do we know?

The project, which is the world’s first trial to deliberately expose adults to Covid, was started back in February 2021 by Open Orphan, Imperial College London, the UK government’s vaccine task force and clinical company hVIVO.

It examined 36 healthy male and female volunteers aged 18-29 who were exposed to the original strain of Covid and monitored in a quarantine setting. They will be examined 12 months after discharge to give an insight into the longer term impact.

The information gathered so far means that future studies could be launched into new vaccines and medicines that could prevent infection from or treat the symptoms of Covid.

Human challenge trials have been used in the past by researchers to investigate the impact of diseases, such as cholera, flu, malaria, typhoid and more, as well as develop drugs to combat those illnesses.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Will India fall before Omicron's latest wave?
Will India fall before Omicron's latest wave? FEATURE
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster FEATURE
Death, pain and injustice: How British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK
Death, pain and injustice: How British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies