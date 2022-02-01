 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Feb, 2022 00:21
HomeWorld News

Suspected cop-killers arrested

One of the suspects turned himself in by contacting the police through his lawyer
Suspected cop-killers arrested
Police officers in protective gear are seen during a police operation in Sulzbach, Saarland, Germany, on January 31, 2022. ©  Global Look Press / www.imago-images.de / Cedric Stolte

German police have arrested two men on suspicion of fatally shooting two police officers in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate. The two suspects are reportedly “friends” aged 38 and 32.

One of the suspects was arrested in front of his house in the neighboring western German state of Saarland, the Kaiserslautern public prosecutor’s office and the West Palatinate police department told reporters. He was not identified by name, and is scheduled to appear before a magistrate on Tuesday.

The police launched a large-scale manhunt for the 38-year-old before he contacted them through his lawyer, according to Die Welt. Police helicopters, tracking dogs and Special Forces were involved in the operation. The German news agency DPA reported that the suspect’s ID papers were found at the scene.

The law enforcement officials did not reveal the man’s identity but Die Zeit newspaper reported that he is a trained baker and confectioner, who owned a network of 11 bakeries. The company reportedly owned by his family for four generations had filed for bankruptcy in 2020. The man was previously known to police for “hit and run” car incidents. 

Little is known about his suspected 32-year-old accomplice, though. The second man was arrested in the house of the prime suspect in Saarland, the police said. The officers also found some weapons in the house but it is unclear if they are linked to the incident in any way.

Two police patrol officers shot dead in Germany READ MORE: Two police patrol officers shot dead in Germany

Police do not rule out that there might be further suspects in the case. The area surrounding the scene has been cordoned off and heavily armed officers in protective gear were seen patrolling the nearby towns and villages, Die Welt reported.

The incident itself is still shrouded in mystery. The two officers, a man and a woman ages 29 and 24, were on a routine traffic patrol when they stopped the suspects’ vehicle for a check-up early on Monday. They were allegedly shot as they approached the vehicle.

The officers were able to send a radio message reporting that they were being shot at, but did not specify how many people were involved. Germany’s tabloid Bild reported that a dead deer was found in the suspects’ vehicle, but a police spokesman did not confirm that information and called it a “rumor.”

Neither of the suspects has made any statements so far, and their motives remain unclear.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster FEATURE
Death, pain and injustice: How British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK
Death, pain and injustice: How British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK FEATURE
Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war
Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies