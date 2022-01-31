 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Jan, 2022 07:54
Two police patrol officers shot dead in Germany

Law enforcement is urgently looking for witnesses of the incident, which happened during a routine traffic check in western part of the country
Two police officers were shot dead on Monday morning during a routine patrol in western Germany. The suspects have yet to be found, the Kaiserslautern police said in a statement.

“A policewoman and a policeman were shot dead this morning between Mayweilerhof and Ulmet in the Kusel area while on a patrol. The perpetrators remain unknown. Who saw anything suspicious or can provide clues?” the police said on Twitter.

According to Bild newspaper, a 24-year-old policewoman and a 29-year-old policeman were killed at around 4.20am local time while checking a car.

“The colleagues announced over the radio that they were checking a vehicle. Shortly thereafter, they reported that shots had been fired,” West Palatinate police spokesman Bernhard Christian Erfort said, as quoted by Bild.

Both police officers were found fatally injured, while their murderers had managed to flee.

“We assume there are several perpetrators,” a police spokesperson added.

The manhunt area has been extended to the neighboring regions. However, it is not known in which direction the suspects escaped. Some evidence has been found at the crime scene, but there is no description of the perpetrators or their car available.

