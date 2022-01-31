 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Inquiry into UK govt's 'Partygate' publishes initial findings
31 Jan, 2022 14:00
HomeWorld News

‘Corona Lisa’ goes on auction

An Irish nurse has put her Covid-themed take on da Vinci’s masterpiece up for sale
‘Corona Lisa’ goes on auction
© Twitter / @claypalgal

Artist and trainee nurse Chloe Slevin has put her third Covid-19-inspired work up for auction, telling Sky News that the money raised would go to LauraLynn, the only children’s hospice in the Republic of Ireland. 

The 21-year-old artist, also a third-year nursing student at University College Dublin, said she drew inspiration from her experiences during a placement on a children’s emergency ward. 

“I have been taking classic paintings over the last few years and putting my own spin on it,” she told Sky News, adding “I have adapted them to suit our lives now,” noting the need to be constantly clad in personal protective equipment while working.  

The ‘Corona Lisa’ is the latest work by the student in which she has recreated a renaissance masterpiece with a coronavirus twist. 

READ MORE: Actor admits Covid diagnosis days after immunity claim

She previously painted Michelangelo’s ‘The Creation of Adam,’ in which the outstretched hands are adorned with surgical gloves. The piece sold for €520 and the proceeds were given to children’s ambulance service Bumbleance.

Slevin also recreated Johannes Vermeer’s ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring,’ her work ‘Girl with A Surgical Mask.’ It raised €400 for the Feed the Heroes charity. 

The ‘Corona Lisa’ will remain up for auction until February 3. It has already surpassed the €520 raised by her reimagination of Michelangelo’s work.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster FEATURE
Death, pain and injustice: how British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK
Death, pain and injustice: how British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK FEATURE
Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war
Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies