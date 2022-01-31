‘Corona Lisa’ goes on auction

An Irish nurse has put her Covid-themed take on da Vinci’s masterpiece up for sale

Artist and trainee nurse Chloe Slevin has put her third Covid-19-inspired work up for auction, telling Sky News that the money raised would go to LauraLynn, the only children’s hospice in the Republic of Ireland.

The 21-year-old artist, also a third-year nursing student at University College Dublin, said she drew inspiration from her experiences during a placement on a children’s emergency ward.

“I have been taking classic paintings over the last few years and putting my own spin on it,” she told Sky News, adding “I have adapted them to suit our lives now,” noting the need to be constantly clad in personal protective equipment while working.

Nervous but very excited to be on @SkyNews tomorrow morning at 7:40am to talk to @KayBurley about my painting for @LauraLynnHouse 😁 What a great way to kick off the beginning of the auction! https://t.co/zI23qR1VjBpic.twitter.com/8aYhNMk1ci — Chloe Slevin (she/her) (@claypalgal) January 30, 2022

The ‘Corona Lisa’ is the latest work by the student in which she has recreated a renaissance masterpiece with a coronavirus twist.

She previously painted Michelangelo’s ‘The Creation of Adam,’ in which the outstretched hands are adorned with surgical gloves. The piece sold for €520 and the proceeds were given to children’s ambulance service Bumbleance.

Slevin also recreated Johannes Vermeer’s ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring,’ her work ‘Girl with A Surgical Mask.’ It raised €400 for the Feed the Heroes charity.

The ‘Corona Lisa’ will remain up for auction until February 3. It has already surpassed the €520 raised by her reimagination of Michelangelo’s work.