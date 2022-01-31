Actor admits Covid diagnosis days after immunity claim

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Inquiry into UK govt's 'Partygate' publishes initial findings
31 Jan, 2022 13:10
Laurence Fox, a former actor who enjoyed a brief flirtation with music, has announced that he has contracted Covid-19, but said he’s “so happy” to be joining the “natural immunity club.”

“In other news, felt shivery and crap yesterday. Turns out I have been visited by Lord Covid at last and have the Omnicold,” Fox wrote on Twitter on Sunday, sharing a photo of a positive lateral flow test. 

Last week, Fox, a prominent anti-vaxxer, posted a photo of himself wearing a T-shirt that read: “No vaccine needed, I have an immune system.” 

The actor, who is particularly vocal on Twitter, followed up by saying that he was treating himself with ivermectin – which is not an approved treatment for the virus. The drug is often used on livestock as a deworming agent, but has been used in humans in small doses for some other illnesses.

“Not only do you only have to sign a form saying you feel well to get into Mexico, but you can also buy drugs like #Ivermectin over the counter that the vaccinaholics don’t want you to get hold of here,” he wrote, adding “I’m so happy to be joining the natural immunity club. Going to have a nap.” 

He later responded to Dr. Rachel Clarke, an NHS doctor who wished him well but warned him against taking the drug. 

“Thank you for your well wishes. #Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug administered to millions of people each year worldwide. It also has well known antiviral qualities,” Fox said, claiming it should not be dismissed as just a horse dewormer. 

In 2021, Fox turned his attention to politics, running for London mayor for his own Reclaim Party. He received less than 2% of the vote, finishing behind social media figure Niko Omilana. 

