Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want Spotify ‘changes’ amid Joe Rogan debate

The couple demand “changes” to streaming platform as musicians are pulling their music in protest at Joe Rogan’s podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have called on Spotify to alter its platform to better address alleged Covid-19 misinformation, according to a statement released through their group Archewell, which works to combat disinformation. The two have a reported $25-million deal with Spotify.

“Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all-too-real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform,” a statement, released Sunday through an Archewell spokesperson, explained.

The controversial royals claim they have continued to express concerns and have demanded that Spotify “meet the moment” by making “changes.”

“We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does,” the statement reads.

In light of the ongoing controversy surrounding @Spotify’s continued support of Joe Rogan, whose podcast has spread proven misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccine efficacy, a spokesperson for Archewell (Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s foundation) says: pic.twitter.com/MZE7RqTNxY — Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 30, 2022

The two did not specify what “changes” they would like to see nor did they name Rogan, whose podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ has come under heavy fire from liberal activists and even some in the Joe Biden administration, for allegedly helping to spread Covid-19 misinformation. Rogan has promoted alternative therapies to Covid-19 vaccines and invited on vaccine skeptics and critics for longform discussions.

Musicians like Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and Nils Lofgren have all pledged to remove their music from Spotify in protest at the platform exclusively hosting his podcast, a deal which was reportedly worth around $100 million.

The deal between Prince Harry and Markle and Spotify was made in December of 2020, but thus far it has only led to one holiday special. The two have been vocal supporters of Covid-19 vaccines, even joining President Joe Biden at the Vax Live event last year in Los Angeles, promoting vaccination.

While Rogan has not said he is anti-vaccine, he has faced backlash in the past over comments saying young, healthy people likely do not need to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Rogan’s comments on young people were made in April of last year, the month when Prince Harry and Markle’s new statement says they began expressing concerns to Spotify about alleged misinformation.