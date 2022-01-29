 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Jan, 2022 13:27
HomeGames & Culture

Another rock star wants music off Spotify in vaccines stand

Joni Mitchell has decided to remove all her music from the streaming service, citing lack of responsibility amid Covid pandemic
Another rock star wants music off Spotify in vaccines stand
© Paul Morigi / Stringer / Getty Images

Top stories

Canadian Grammy-award-winning singer and songwriter, Joni Mitchell, has decided to remove her music from one of the most popular streaming platforms, Spotify. The decision comes as an apparent protest against the service hosting a podcast by US comedian Joe Rogan, who she believes to be popularizing anti-vaccination views.

Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives,” the 78-year-old rock star wrote on her website on Friday, announcing she wants “all” her music off the platform. While she didn’t specify Rogan’s podcast, the musician explained she stands “in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities.”

Earlier this week, Young openly criticized Spotify for hosting the controversial podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’. “They can have Rogan or Young – not both,” the legendary rocker said as he quit the platform. He accused Spotify not only of spreading “harmful” Covid information, but also of providing poor sound quality.

READ MORE: Neil Young reacts to Spotify choosing Joe Rogan over him

Young has called on others to join the standoff, with the #CancelSpotify hashtag trending on social media. 

The streaming service has a $100 million deal with Rogan, whose production became Spotify’s number-one podcast last year. According to Mitchell’s page on the platform, which is still available, some 3.7 million people use the service every month to listen to her music.

Top stories

RT Features

Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war
Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war FEATURE
From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky
From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky FEATURE
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies