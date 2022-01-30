 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Jan, 2022 01:39
HomeWorld News

Man accused of threatening to kill ‘serpent’ Biden

Kansas resident allegedly said he wanted to tell Biden that ‘people were fed up with the divisiveness’ in the country
Man accused of threatening to kill ‘serpent’ Biden
FILE PHOTO © Getty Images

A Kansas man is facing potential federal charges after allegedly threatening to assassinate President Joe Biden, saying he was on a mission from God to travel to Washington and “lop off the head of the serpent.”

“I’m coming for his bitch ass Sleepy Joe,” suspect Scott Merryman allegedly told a Secret Service agent earlier this week. “I’m talking about President Biden, and you can quote me.” The agent contacted Merryman after the Kansan called the White House switchboard and said he was going to “cut off the head of the snake/Antichrist.”

Merryman then traveled from Kansas to Hagerstown, Maryland, about 65 miles from Washington, where a Secret Service agent spoke to him in the parking lot. According to the court filing, he consented to a search, and the agent found three .45 caliber bullets and a spotting scope in his backpack. He didn’t have a weapon and denied threatening the president.

Secret JFK assassination documents released READ MORE: Secret JFK assassination documents released

In an interview with the special agent, Merryman claimed that he was heading to the White House “to deliver a message to President Biden, and advise him that people were fed up with the divisiveness in the country and turn him back to God (or go to hell).”  

The accusations were contained in an affidavit that the Secret Service filed on Friday in US District Court in Maryland. The filing was made to show probable cause for issuance of a criminal complaint and arrest warrant for Merryman.

According to the affidavit, Merryman came to the attention of the Secret Service after calling police in Independence, Kansas to tell them that he was going to Washington to see Biden. He allegedly told a federal agent that God told him to “cut the head off the snake in the heart of the nation.”

The affidavit included multiple screenshots of Merrryman’s posts on Facebook, in which he refers to Biden as “Antichrist” and to the special agent in charge of his case as “Lucifer.”

He said in one of the posts: “I believe Joe Biden is the Antichrist now, and he will suffer a fatal head wound. I’ll deal that blow in Christ’s name.” He added that he was going to do so miraculously “with bullets and no gun.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war
Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war FEATURE
From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky
From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky FEATURE
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies