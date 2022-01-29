 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Jan, 2022
Pyongyang test-fires suspected missile - Seoul

North Korea has reportedly conducted its 7th missile launch so far this year
FILE PHOTO: A man watches a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. © AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

The reported missile launch took place on Sunday morning local time, South Korea’s military reported, noting that the suspected missile was fired towards the Sea of Japan.

Pyongyang has tested multiple missiles of various types so far this year, with Sunday's launch becoming seventh for the reclusive nation in just one month.

Earlier this week, Pyongyang claimed to have test-fired surface-to-surface tactical guided missiles on Thursday and two long-range cruise missiles on Tuesday. 

Tuesday's test drew condemnation from Washington, which accused North Korea of violating the UN Security Council resolutions.  Cruise missiles are not expressly banned under UN resolutions on North Korea. However, Pyongyang is prohibited from launching ballistic missiles.

In addition to firing short-range ballistic missiles and cruise missiles as part of its recent flurry of launches, North Korea also claimed to have conducted tests of hypersonic missiles on January 5 and 11.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

