North Korea mulls reviving ‘all temporarily-suspended’ defense activities

Korean politburo considers resuming “all temporarily-suspended activities”

North Korean authorities want to bolster the country's defenses and are considering restarting “all temporarily-suspended activities,” state media announced on Thursday. While no details on the matter were revealed, media analysts suggested that these activities might include a return to tests of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.

On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a meeting of the politburo of the ruling Workers’ Party to discuss important policies, which included possible countermeasures against the US’ “hostile policy and military threat,” as cited in state media.

The politburo examined the possibilities of “restarting all temporarily-suspended activities” and “immediately bolstering more powerful physical means” in order to make preparations for a “long-term confrontation with US imperialism.”

North Korean officials stated that the US’ hostile military strategy has reached a “danger line” that cannot be ignored any longer. They referred to the joint US-South Korea military drills held in the last few years, including the most recent air exercises in November 2021.

New sanctions independently imposed by the US, the most recent ones being adopted in mid-January, were also cited among subjects of concern.

The announcement was made ahead of an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting, being held to discuss missile tests conducted by North Korea throughout January.