Pyongyang test-fires ‘unidentified projectile’ - Seoul
17 Jan, 2022 00:15
North Korea has ramped up its testing activity in the recent months with what it claimed to be "hypersonic" missiles launches
Pyongyang has carried another suspected missile launch, the South Korean military reported. The reclusive nation has stepped up its missile activity, already firing two “hypersonic” missiles in as many months.

The alleged North Korean “projectile” was launched towards the Sea of Japan, the South Korean military reported on Monday morning, without providing any details as to its type or range.

The reported missile test comes several days after Pyongyang claimed to have staged a drill involving two railway- born guided missiles that obliterated their intended targets in the Sea of Japan.

In addition to this, North Korea claimed to have already tested two “hypersonic missiles” since the start of the year, in January and in February respectively.

Pentagon thought North Korean missile was headed for US – media READ MORE: Pentagon thought North Korean missile was headed for US – media

The nation’s most recent “hypersonic missile” launch last Tuesday reportedly rattled nerves in the Pentagon, which briefly thought that the missile was heading for the US and grounded a number of flights on the west coast as a precaution.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

