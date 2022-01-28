 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Jan, 2022 09:28
North Korea confirms latest launch of cruise missiles

On Thursday morning, the South Korean military reported it had detected rockets flying over the Sea of Japan
The test-firing of a purported long-range cruise missile on January 25, 2022, somewhere in North Korea. © AFP / AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS

North Korea has confirmed it test-fired two long-range cruise missiles as well as surface-to-surface tactical guided missiles over a span of three days, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The outlet said long-range cruise missiles flew over the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, hitting the “target island 1,800km away,” which, they said, goes a long way towards “boosting the war deterrence of the country.

On Thursday, Pyongyang’s military test-fired surface-to-surface tactical guided missiles, which succeeded in proving that the “explosive power of the conventional warhead complied with the design requirements,” KCNA said. The missile can be launched from launcher trucks and trains, and is said to boast enhanced maneuverability.

The total number of weapon tests since the start of 2022 is now six.

Unlike the test-firing of a hypersonic missile in mid-January, the launches on Tuesday and Thursday were apparently not observed by Kim Jong-un personally. However, the same media outlet published an article featuring photos of the supreme leader during a visit to a munitions factory that manufactures a “major weapon system.” According to the article, Kim “highly appreciated the factory effecting collective innovation and leaping progress in producing major weapons.

Last week, Pyongyang warned that it might resume “all temporarily suspended activities” in response to new US sanctions and continued military drills with South Korea.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the US State Department condemned the latest launches by North Korea as a violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and a threat to North Korea’s neighbors and the international community.

Seoul described the launches as “very regrettable,” and convened an emergency meeting of South Korea’s National Security Council.

Top stories

