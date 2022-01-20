 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Space-based entertainment studio set to launch in two years

Celestial film studio's inaugural project will be a Tom Cruise movie
The UK-based media company Space Entertainment Enterprise plans to launch a film studio and sports arena into space, aiming to dock its core module at the International Space Station by December 2024. The multipurpose structure will initially serve as part of the ISS’ “commercial arm,” Axiom Station, which hopes to ultimately be able to detach to free float by 2028.

The operation’s founders, Dmitry and Elena Lesnevsky, described SEE-1 as “a unique and accessible home for boundless entertainment possibilities in a venue packed with innovative infrastructure, which will unleash a new world of creativity” and “start an exciting new chapter in space.

It aims to “host films, television, music, and sports events, along with artists, producers, and creatives who want to produce content in the low-orbit micro-gravity environment.

The studio’s inaugural project is a film starring Tom Cruise, who plans to fly to the ISS later this year to begin work on the film. Doug Liman will direct the movie, and NASA and SpaceX will also be involved.

While SEE-1 has missed out on the opportunity to make the first film 250 miles above the Earth’s surface – that honor went to a crew of Russian filmmakers and actors, who completed their cosmic endeavors in October – it still has the opportunity to host the first sporting event and livestream the first social media content.

