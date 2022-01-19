Artisan creates world’s 1st vegan violin

The instrument is made using components including steamed pear, berries, and spring water

Padraig ó Dubhlaoidh, a craftsman based in Malvern, England, has unveiled the world’s first-ever vegan violin. The artisan used natural replacements such as steamed pear, berries, and spring water, instead of animal-based glues to create the instrument, valued at £8,000.

The steamed pears were dyed black and used in the inlay, ó Dubhlaoidh said, adding that spring water was used in his adhesive.



Historically, horsehair, hooves, horns, and bones have all been used in the creation of the stringed instrument.

Ó Dubhlaoidh, who has been making violins for 40 years, told the BBC that a customer had asked him to make a vegan version of the instrument some time ago.

“It was an intriguing question,” he stated, adding, “I thought how many vegans are there, potential musicians whose ethics won’t allow them to play the violin – it must be awful.”

The craftsman added that he was “very proud” of the changes being made by the younger generations.

The instrument’s body has been registered with the trademark of the Vegan Society, in a move the charity group described as “incredibly exciting.” Vegan violin strings and bows are already available, but have yet to be bestowed with the Society’s trademark.

“This will be music to the ears of so many violinists who have longed for a high-quality instrument that is free from animal products,” Ericka Durgahee of the Vegan Society told the BBC about ó Dubhlaoidh’s creation.