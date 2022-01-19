 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Jan, 2022 16:14
HomeWorld News

Artisan creates world’s 1st vegan violin

The instrument is made using components including steamed pear, berries, and spring water
Artisan creates world’s 1st vegan violin
FILE PHOTO. © Ben Hasty / MediaNews Group / Reading Eagle via Getty Images

Padraig ó Dubhlaoidh, a craftsman based in Malvern, England, has unveiled the world’s first-ever vegan violin. The artisan used natural replacements such as steamed pear, berries, and spring water, instead of animal-based glues to create the instrument, valued at £8,000. 

The steamed pears were dyed black and used in the inlay, ó Dubhlaoidh said, adding that spring water was used in his adhesive. 

Historically, horsehair, hooves, horns, and bones have all been used in the creation of the stringed instrument.

Ó Dubhlaoidh, who has been making violins for 40 years, told the BBC that a customer had asked him to make a vegan version of the instrument some time ago.

“It was an intriguing question,” he stated, adding, “I thought how many vegans are there, potential musicians whose ethics won’t allow them to play the violin – it must be awful.” 

READ MORE: One of the most expensive homes ever for sale finds no bidder

The craftsman added that he was “very proud” of the changes being made by the younger generations.

The instrument’s body has been registered with the trademark of the Vegan Society, in a move the charity group described as “incredibly exciting.” Vegan violin strings and bows are already available, but have yet to be bestowed with the Society’s trademark.

“This will be music to the ears of so many violinists who have longed for a high-quality instrument that is free from animal products,” Ericka Durgahee of the Vegan Society told the BBC about ó Dubhlaoidh’s creation.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

‘New generation is capable of leading a new Intifada’
‘New generation is capable of leading a new Intifada’ FEATURE
The Russians are coming? What Moscow could do to make life difficult for the US in Latin America
The Russians are coming? What Moscow could do to make life difficult for the US in Latin America FEATURE
‘My job is to help women give birth, but I was banned from using the word “mother”’
‘My job is to help women give birth, but I was banned from using the word “mother”’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies