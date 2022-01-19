 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Jan, 2022 16:06
Neo-nazi mass murderer branded no less dangerous after years in jail

A psychiatrist warned that the neo-Nazi mass murderer has ‘asocial, histrionic, and narcissistic’ personality disorders
Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik addresses the court on the first day of a parole hearing. © Ole Berg-Rusten / NTB scanpix / AP

Anders Breivik, who killed 77 people in Norway's worst peacetime attack, is still as dangerous today as he was 10 years ago, a court was warned on Wednesday.

Breivik is in the process of seeking conditional release from prison 10 years after he killed 77 individuals with a truck bomb in Oslo and a mass shooting on the island of Utoya.

Having appeared at his parole hearing on Tuesday, where he gave a Nazi salute, Breivik claimed he has distanced himself from violence and is seeking to be released after serving the minimum 10 years.

However, speaking to the court on Wednesday, psychiatrist Randi Rosenqvist claimed that the “risk of future acts of violence” being committed by Breivik has not diminished.

The risk of future acts of violence has not changed since 2012 and 2013 when I did my first evaluations

According to the psychiatrist, who has examined Breivik on multiple occasions over the past decade, the convicted murderer still suffers from “asocial, histrionic, and narcissistic” personality disorders.

The far-right extremist was sentenced to 21 years in prison after the attack, with the court able to extend his time behind bars if he is still deemed to be a threat to society.

