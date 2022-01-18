Mass murderer makes Nazi salute at parole hearing

Anders Breivik described himself as “Party Secretary for the Nordic State”

Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik has appeared before a parole board after just a decade in jail. The extremist, who killed 77, gave a Nazi salute as he called for an end to a “genocide” against white nations.

On Tuesday, Breivik stood before a Norwegian judge for a parole hearing, which will decide whether he should be released early.

The far-right extremist gave a Nazi salute as he entered the court and made a white supremacist sign with his fingers.

Dressed in a dark suit and sporting a shaven head, he then proceeded to show homemade signs printed in English with the words: “Stop your genocide against our white nations” and “Nazi-Civil-War.”

Breivik described himself, among other things, as the “Party Secretary for the Nordic State,” when asked to introduce himself to the court. The judge stopped him before he could provide all his self-assigned titles.

Public prosecutor Huldah Karlsdottir told Reuters ahead of the hearing that it was necessary to protect society by keeping Breivik locked up.

Breivik began showing posters when Karlsdottir made her introductory arguments as to why he should remain in prison. “Breivik, stop with those posters,” the judge said. “I do not want that during the prosecutor’s introductory speech.”

The mass murderer is halfway through a maximum 21-year sentence, which will be extended if he is still deemed a threat to society.

Speaking to newspaper Verdens Gang, prison psychiatrist Randi Rosenqvist, who has been called on as a witness to the hearing, said her assessment has not changed since 2013. She had concluded that Breivik “would again be able to carry out acts of violence if he found it opportune.”

The far-right extremist, who now goes by the name Fjotolf Hansen, committed Norway’s worst peacetime atrocity in July 2011.

Eight people died when Breivik planted a car bomb in an area of Oslo filled with government offices. He then traveled to Utøya island and gunned down 69 people, most of them teenagers, at a Labor Party youth camp.