 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Jan, 2022 12:37
HomeWorld News

Mass murderer makes Nazi salute at parole hearing

Anders Breivik described himself as “Party Secretary for the Nordic State”
Mass murderer makes Nazi salute at parole hearing
Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik arrives in court on the first day of a hearing where he is seeking parole, in Skien, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 © Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB scanpix via AP

Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik has appeared before a parole board after just a decade in jail. The extremist, who killed 77, gave a Nazi salute as he called for an end to a “genocide” against white nations.

On Tuesday, Breivik stood before a Norwegian judge for a parole hearing, which will decide whether he should be released early.

The far-right extremist gave a Nazi salute as he entered the court and made a white supremacist sign with his fingers.

Dressed in a dark suit and sporting a shaven head, he then proceeded to show homemade signs printed in English with the words: “Stop your genocide against our white nations” and “Nazi-Civil-War.”

Breivik described himself, among other things, as the “Party Secretary for the Nordic State,” when asked to introduce himself to the court. The judge stopped him before he could provide all his self-assigned titles.

Public prosecutor Huldah Karlsdottir told Reuters ahead of the hearing that it was necessary to protect society by keeping Breivik locked up.

Breivik began showing posters when Karlsdottir made her introductory arguments as to why he should remain in prison. “Breivik, stop with those posters,” the judge said. “I do not want that during the prosecutor’s introductory speech.”

The mass murderer is halfway through a maximum 21-year sentence, which will be extended if he is still deemed a threat to society.

‘Nazi salutes’ at Covid protest investigated READ MORE: ‘Nazi salutes’ at Covid protest investigated

Speaking to newspaper Verdens Gang, prison psychiatrist Randi Rosenqvist, who has been called on as a witness to the hearing, said her assessment has not changed since 2013. She had concluded that Breivik “would again be able to carry out acts of violence if he found it opportune.”

The far-right extremist, who now goes by the name Fjotolf Hansen, committed Norway’s worst peacetime atrocity in July 2011.

Eight people died when Breivik planted a car bomb in an area of Oslo filled with government offices. He then traveled to Utøya island and gunned down 69 people, most of them teenagers, at a Labor Party youth camp.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Who is Biden's unblinking chief negotiator on Russia & Ukraine?
Who is Biden's unblinking chief negotiator on Russia & Ukraine? EXPLAINER
Is Djokovic facing a 3-year ban from Australia?
Is Djokovic facing a 3-year ban from Australia? EXPLAINER
NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them
NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them EXPLAINER
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again?
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies