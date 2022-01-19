 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Jan, 2022
Jewish candidate likens Florida governor to Hitler

Democrat Nikki Fried claimed Ron DeSantis acts like a dictator
Nikki Fried, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and a Democratic candidate for 2022 Florida gubernatorial race (FILE PHOTO) © Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In an interview with NPR last week, Florida’s current agriculture commissioner and former marijuana lobbyist Nikki Fried took aim at her rival and incumbent governor, Ron DeSantis. 

“He is doing everything possible to take power away from local governments, taking away people’s abilities to protest, making it harder to vote, talking about, you know, banning books,” Fried told the radio network.

“That’s what dictators do. Instead of listening and trying to govern with the people, he is trying to govern over the people, and, you know, that, I’m sorry, I’m a student of history, too. I saw the rise of Hitler,” she added.

Later in the interview, she backtracked slightly. “Do I think that we’re going to get to the extent of Hitler’s power?” she said. “Of course not.” 

Her remarks prompted DeSantis supporters to defend his record on Jewish issues.

Bal Harbour Mayor Gabriel Groisman, who himself is Jewish, tweeted that DeSantis is “loved by the Jewish community.” “Disagreeing with his policies doesn’t make him Hitler. Low,” he tweeted on Saturday.

Florida’s Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez also backed DeSantis and pointed to the state’s funding of Jewish schools and an initiative to vaccinate Holocaust survivors against Covid-19 in their own homes.

Defending her own remarks on Sunday, Fried doubled down on her historical comparison. “Ron DeSantis and his anti-democratic demagoguery is a danger to our state, our country, and yes, the world. Choose your own historical example if you want, but it’s the damn truth,” she tweeted

DeSantis is billed by some as a potential 2024 presidential contender.

