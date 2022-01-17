Reverend suggests racism partially to blame for prosecutor’s charges

Baltimore’s Empowerment Temple AME asked God to protect the accused prosecutor in the court room and to shield her from “the fiery darts of the enemy”

The state’s attorney for Baltimore requested God’s intervention at a church on Sunday after being charged with perjury and falsifying documents, as the reverend suggested racism was at least partially to blame for the indictment.

Marilyn Mosby, the 25th state’s attorney for Baltimore, was “surrounded in a prayer circle” at the Empowerment Temple AME Church in Baltimore before she told the congregation she believes God is on her side and that “the fight is already fixed in my favor.”

Mosby claimed she was innocent of the charges and had “done nothing wrong,” before Reverend Robert Turner led a prayer calling on God to provide protection against “the fiery darts of the enemy.”

In a sermon titled ‘He dropped the charges’, which likened Mosby’s case to Jesus forgiving an adulterer, Rev. Turner appeared to claim racism was at play in Mosby’s indictment.

“One sad fact about today is social media can allow people to be charged, accused, before you ever set foot in a courtroom,” he said, adding, “As a people of African descent, we have been charged before we even got here. They charged us while we were minding our business in Africa.”

Pointing out that the Devil is “a liar,” the reverend asked God to “protect [Mosby] and be her advocate in her courtroom.”

According to prosecutors, Mosby – who was being paid a salary of $240,000 per year – claimed she was struggling financially during the Covid-19 pandemic so she could take $90,000 out of her retirement account. Mosby then allegedly used the money to buy two vacation homes in Florida.