Trump Organization accused of fraud

New York attorney general wants former president and his two eldest children to testify under oath

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James has asked the state’s Supreme Court to order former President Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., and daughter Ivanka Trump to comply with earlier demands to cooperate with her investigation of alleged financial misconduct at the Trump Organization.

James alleged that the investigation has “uncovered significant evidence that suggests Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values to financial institutions for economic benefit.”

She claimed the former president’s business empire used the approach “to obtain a host of economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions.”

The motion to compel seeks enforcement of subpoenas that James’ office filed earlier to get testimonials from Trump and his children. The AG sought a deposition from Donald Trump last month and even suspended her gubernatorial campaign to focus on the ongoing investigations, including the one regarding the former president. Subpoenas targeting the Trump siblings came a month later.

Trump responded by suing James, accusing her of abusing prosecutorial power for political gain and seeking her recusal from the investigation. She called the legal action part of a stalling tactic used by the Trump Organization.

James previously was instrumental in toppling her former boss, Governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned his position last August over accusations of sexual harassment, which the attorney general’s office helped uncover and publicize.