 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jan, 2022 04:41
HomeWorld News

US nuclear missile sub makes rare visit to base near Taiwan

The naval base on Guam is the closest US military installation to China located on American territory
US nuclear missile sub makes rare visit to base near Taiwan
The U.S. Navy ballistic-missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733) arrived at Naval Base Guam, Jan. 15 ©  U.S. Navy;  Mass Communication Specialist Darek Leary

A US Navy submarine carrying dozens of nuclear warheads sailed into a Pacific base for a rare visit on Saturday, with the Navy calling it a message to allies in the region.

The USS Nevada – a nuclear-powered submarine that was commissioned in 1986 – carries up to 20 Trident II D-5 and “dozens of nuclear warheads,” according to reports. The submarine visited US Naval Base Guam on January 15 in what was the first visit by such a submarine since 2016, CNN reported.

In a statement, the US Navy said the visit “strengthens cooperation between the United States and allies in the region” and demonstrates “U.S. capability, flexibility, readiness, and continuing commitment to Indo-Pacific regional security and stability.”

The visit took place as Washington and Beijing have been increasingly at loggerheads, particularly over the issue of Taiwan, with the US backing the self-governing island’s administration.

In December, the US and Japan drafted an emergency military plan in preparation for a potential conflict between China and Taiwan, while in the same month, the Pentagon warned that China was “likely preparing” to invade the island.

Two months prior, President Joe Biden said that the US was “committed” to defending Taiwan should China try to reunite the island with the mainland. The White House later backpedalled on his comments.

China warns against crossing ‘red lines’ in Taiwan READ MORE: China warns against crossing ‘red lines’ in Taiwan

China, on the other hand, has threatened to “take drastic measures” should “separatist forces in Taiwan seeking independence provoke, exert force, or even break through any red line.”

Though Taipei considers Taiwan to be an independent country since the losing side of the Chinese Civil War fled there in 1949, Beijing sees the island as a part of its territory and has vowed to reunify the two.

Guam is less than 3,000km (1860 mi) from Taiwan and hosts the closest US military base to the Chinese mainland on American territory.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Is Djokovic facing a 3-year ban from Australia?
Is Djokovic facing a 3-year ban from Australia? EXPLAINER
NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them
NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them EXPLAINER
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again?
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again? EXPLAINER
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies