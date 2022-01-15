 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Jan, 2022 09:04
HomeWorld News

Johnson’s plan to dodge resignation uncovered by media

UK PM reportedly deciding which heads ‘should roll’ for him to survive lockdown parties scandal in a scheme dubbed ‘Operation Save Big Dog’
Johnson’s plan to dodge resignation uncovered by media
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. ©  AP / PA / House Of Commons

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is working on a plan to help him survive as head of government following a probe into parties his office allegedly held in breach of Covid-19 rules, The Independent has reported.

The prime minister, who is reportedly personally involved in drawing up the plan, dubbed it “Operation Save Big Dog,” the paper reported on Friday. The scheme allegedly involves a major “root and branch” government reshuffle, which was already flagged by other British media but also includes a list of other officials that should resign over what has since become known as ‘Partygate’.

The list allegedly includes Dan Rosenfield, Johnson’s chief of staff, and Martin Reynolds, his private secretary, among others. Downing Street also supposedly believes at least one senior political appointee and a senior official will have to go for Johnson himself to stay in power, according to two Whitehall sources cited by The Independent.

Johnson eyes Downing Street overhaul to avert ‘political death’ — media
Read more
Johnson eyes Downing Street overhaul to avert ‘political death’ — media

Such personnel decisions would be a “bare minimum to translate contrition into action,” a former Tory cabinet minister told the paper. Letting heads roll is not the only way for Johnson to mitigate the fallout from an internal inquiry launched by senior civil servant Sue Gray in the wake of the scandal, however.

The ‘Save Big Dog’ plan would also see ministers supporting Johnson with public interviews praising his achievements and “difficult choices” made during the Covid-19 pandemic. The scheme also includes discovering how much support Johnson’s potential rivals within the Tories could command among the backbenchers.

The list of leadership rivals includes Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, and even former health secretary Jeremy Hunt, The Independent reports, adding, however, that Hunt is unlikely to drum up enough support to win the race.

UK govt’s lockdown-breaching party sparks ‘WTF?’ reaction
Read more
UK govt’s lockdown-breaching party sparks ‘WTF?’ reaction

Although the paper reported that cabinet officials referred to the scheme by its ‘Operation Save Big Dog’ code name, Downing Street did not comment on the existence of the plan. “We absolutely do not recognize this phrase,” a spokesperson told The Independent.

The news emerges amid a scandal prompted by media reports about Johnson’s office holding a number of parties in April 2021. Held in breach of the nation’s Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, the parties also occurred just one night before the funeral of the Queen’s husband, Prince Philip.

Downing Street issued an apology to Buckingham Palace but it is unclear if it admitted that the gatherings were in breach of Covid-19 rules. An internal inquiry was launched into a number of the alleged parties. Police said they would wait for the internal inquiry results before deciding if they should open a criminal case as well.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them
NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them EXPLAINER
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again?
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again? EXPLAINER
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign EXPLAINER
CDC to set new mask rules: What you need to know
CDC to set new mask rules: What you need to know EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies