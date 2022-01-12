 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Jan, 2022 14:50
Trump cuts interview short, hangs up on journalist

An NPR conversation with the former president was scheduled for 15 minutes, but lasted less than 10
©  Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images

The latest chat with Donald Trump ended with the Republican abruptly hanging up on his interviewer after a contentious debate about the 2020 election, in which the ex-president continued to insist widespread fraud occurred.

In a Wednesday report, NPR noted their brief discussion with Trump was “six years in the making” as he had refused interviews with the outlet repeatedly until calling this week from Florida for what was supposed to be a 15 minute discussion, but it lasted less than 10 when the former president dropped the call. 

In the chat, host Steve Inskeep pressed Trump on his continued insistence that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and whether agreeing with him was necessary for Republicans to get endorsements. 

“They are going to do whatever they want to do – whatever they have to do, they’re going to do,” Trump said, referring to Republicans opposing his claims as “RINOs” or “Republicans in Name Only” and continuing his attacks against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky), calling him a “loser.”

According to Trump, Republicans could boost their popularity if they discuss widespread fraud in the election, noting it is a “big issue.” So far, such claims have failed to be proven in court.

“People have no idea how big this issue is, and they don’t want it to happen again. It shouldn’t be allowed to happen, and they don’t want it to happen again,” he said. 

Inskeep then tried moving the conversation forward, but was met with Trump insisting that “the problem of the presidential rigged election of 2020” should be solved, and then cutting him off completely and hanging up after saying he “appreciates” the time. 

“Woah, woah, woah, I have one more question. I want to ask about a court hearing yesterday on Jan 6. Judge Amit Mehta. He’s gone. OK,” Inskeep said. 

Trump’s lack of patience with NPR was not his only fiery moment to get attention this week, as the former president also made waves by again discussing his views on Covid vaccines, a subject that has earned him boos from his own supporters in the past. 

During a Tuesday interview with the right-leaning One America News, Trump once again endorsed getting inoculated and even called politicians who will not reveal whether they have received booster shots “gutless.”

“You gotta say it – whether you had it or not. Say it,” Trump said in the interview, words some critics have taken a step further and turned into a slight against other Republicans, including vocal supporter Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Florida).

