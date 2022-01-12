Trump cuts interview short, hangs up on journalist

An NPR conversation with the former president was scheduled for 15 minutes, but lasted less than 10

The latest chat with Donald Trump ended with the Republican abruptly hanging up on his interviewer after a contentious debate about the 2020 election, in which the ex-president continued to insist widespread fraud occurred.

In a Wednesday report, NPR noted their brief discussion with Trump was “six years in the making” as he had refused interviews with the outlet repeatedly until calling this week from Florida for what was supposed to be a 15 minute discussion, but it lasted less than 10 when the former president dropped the call.

For about six years I've been asking Donald Trump for an interview. It never happened until the former president came on the line today. Tomorrow on @MorningEdition we'll hear what he said, up to the moment that he hung up on me. @NPR — Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) January 11, 2022

In the chat, host Steve Inskeep pressed Trump on his continued insistence that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and whether agreeing with him was necessary for Republicans to get endorsements.

“They are going to do whatever they want to do – whatever they have to do, they’re going to do,” Trump said, referring to Republicans opposing his claims as “RINOs” or “Republicans in Name Only” and continuing his attacks against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky), calling him a “loser.”

According to Trump, Republicans could boost their popularity if they discuss widespread fraud in the election, noting it is a “big issue.” So far, such claims have failed to be proven in court.

“People have no idea how big this issue is, and they don’t want it to happen again. It shouldn’t be allowed to happen, and they don’t want it to happen again,” he said.

Inskeep then tried moving the conversation forward, but was met with Trump insisting that “the problem of the presidential rigged election of 2020” should be solved, and then cutting him off completely and hanging up after saying he “appreciates” the time.

“Woah, woah, woah, I have one more question. I want to ask about a court hearing yesterday on Jan 6. Judge Amit Mehta. He’s gone. OK,” Inskeep said.

Trump’s lack of patience with NPR was not his only fiery moment to get attention this week, as the former president also made waves by again discussing his views on Covid vaccines, a subject that has earned him boos from his own supporters in the past.

During a Tuesday interview with the right-leaning One America News, Trump once again endorsed getting inoculated and even called politicians who will not reveal whether they have received booster shots “gutless.”

“You gotta say it – whether you had it or not. Say it,” Trump said in the interview, words some critics have taken a step further and turned into a slight against other Republicans, including vocal supporter Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Florida).

TRUMP says “I've had the booster,” and says he’s seen politicians asked the same, but dodge.“The answer is yes, but they don't want to say it. Because they're gutless… Whether you had it or not. Say it.”"The vaccine has saved tens of millions of people throughout the world." pic.twitter.com/LgFHT6l180 — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) January 12, 2022

Donald Trump calling Ron DeSantis and other politicians who will not admit to getting the booster, “gutless,” was not on my 2022 bingo card. https://t.co/69Aebv9i08 — Travis Akers (@travisakers) January 12, 2022