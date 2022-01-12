 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Jan, 2022 14:10
HomeWorld News

Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’?

A man from Arizona entered the focus of a partisan fight over how the Capitol Hill riot should be remembered
Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’?
Ray Epps on January 5, 2021. ©Twitter / @MissN0b0dy1

A participant of the pro-Trump rally that escalated into the breach of the Capitol Building last year was pinpointed as a possible federal agent provocateur, but critics call the claim a ‘conspiracy theory’.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Smash-and-grab squads: How US looting rings organize online as police are defunded
Smash-and-grab squads: How US looting rings organize online as police are defunded FEATURE
'I vet them no different than I vet a terrorist': how the US tracked and blackmailed journalists
'I vet them no different than I vet a terrorist': how the US tracked and blackmailed journalists FEATURE
‘After 900 nuclear tests on our land, US wants to ethnically cleanse us’: meet the most bombed nation in the world
‘After 900 nuclear tests on our land, US wants to ethnically cleanse us’: meet the most bombed nation in the world FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies