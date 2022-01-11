 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jan, 2022 19:25
HomeWorld News

Afghanistan’s envoy to China steps down after months without pay

The ambassador was sent by the now-collapsed US-backed Afghan government before the Taliban takeover
Afghanistan’s envoy to China steps down after months without pay
The Afghanistan embassy is pictured in Beijing, China on January 10, 2022. © AFP / Noel Celis

The envoy of the now-defunct US-backed Afghan government to China has announced his resignation, signaling the impending takeover of the mission by a Taliban official.

The resignation was announced by the now former envoy in a brief Twitter statement on Monday.

The diplomat, Javid Ahmad Qaem, also shared a handful of farewell photos from the mission.

“The end to an honorable responsibility: I quit my job as Ambassador. It was an honor to represent Afghanistan and my people. There are many reasons, personal and professional, but I don’t want to mention them here,” the diplomat said.

The diplomat also posted a “handover note,” dated January 1, listing the funds and equipment left at the embassy. The mission has been left without funding over the past six months, with only some $100,000 left in its account, according to the note. The facility also has five cars – two of which are only fit for scrap – with the keys sitting at the envoy’s office. All the local staff were paid up to January 20, after which their jobs “are finished.”

Taliban reportedly orders beheading of shop mannequins READ MORE: Taliban reportedly orders beheading of shop mannequins

The note also signals an impending takeover of the mission by a new ambassador. Qaem did not reveal the identity of his successor, naming him only as “Mr. Sadaat.”

Many of the mission’s diplomatic team have already left their posts, with the embassy expected to be empty by the time Mr. Sadaat arrives. No timeframe for the arrival of the new head of the mission has been officially provided.

“The diplomats assigned by the Republic were not interested to continue after 15th August 2021. Therefore, many of them took leave and left China. I believe when the new person assigned, Mr. Sadaat, arrives to Beijing, there will be no other diplomat left,” the note reads.

Dozens of Afghanistan’s diplomatic missions were left in limbo after the collapse of the country’s US-propped government of President Ashraf Ghani and the rapid takeover by the Taliban last August. Multiple missions took an openly hostile stance toward the new rulers of Afghanistan, insisting that they have continued to represent the collapsed government that originally sent them in. With the Taliban government still remaining unrecognized worldwide, the diplomatic limbo is apparently set to continue for an unknown period of time.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect
As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect EXPLAINER
The key details from Djokovic’s court case
The key details from Djokovic’s court case EXPLAINER
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies