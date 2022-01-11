 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6.6-magnitude quake rocks Mediterranean near Cyprus
11 Jan, 2022 01:56
HomeWorld News

Facebook mandates Covid boosters

Vaccinated staffers at Facebook’s parent company will not be allowed to return to office unless they get a booster shot
Facebook mandates Covid boosters
Facebook employees take a photo with the company's new name and logo outside its headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021 © AP / Tony Avelar

Employees at Meta will have to show proof that they received a Covid-19 vaccine booster, with the company citing its effectiveness. Meta is now set to reopen its offices in March.

Meta – which owns Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and virtual reality company Oculus – will fully reopen its offices on March 28. However, only fully vaccinated and boosted employees will be able to enter.

A spokesperson for the company said that “given the evidence of booster effectiveness, we are expanding our vaccination requirement to include boosters.”

Meta previously enforced a mandate which requires all in-person employees to have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Facebook follows into the footsteps of other US companies that already mandated boosters. While the The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not changed the definition of “fully vaccinated”, it encouraged Americans to stay “up to date” with regards to the protection against the virus last week. However, the Pentagon signalled last month that it may still make booster vaccines mandatory for soldiers.

There has been an ongoing debate over the need to make Covid-19 booster shots a must for all. Several high-profile US politicians, all vaccinated and boosted, have recently tested positive for the coronavirus, further fuelling this debate while seemingly giving arguments to the opponents of vaccination mandates. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin was one of the latest US politicians to test positive this month after being boosted in October. He argued, however, that he would have fared far worse against the disease if he had not been double-jabbed and boosted.

New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – who also received her booster in the Fall – tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and is reportedly recovering from the virus and its symptoms at home.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect
As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect EXPLAINER
The key details from Djokovic’s court case
The key details from Djokovic’s court case EXPLAINER
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies