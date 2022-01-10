 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Jan, 2022 07:16
#BareShelvesBiden trends in US over supply issues

As supply shortages continue in the US, conservatives blame President Biden for the bare shelves
A man browses largely empty shelves for cat food at Pet Club on Nov. 18, 2021, in Emeryville, Calif © AP / Noah Berger

#BareShelvesBiden became one of Twitter’s top political trending topics as Americans posted photos of empty supermarket shelves amid continuous supply chain issues in the US.

Angry social media users displayed photos of empty supermarket shelves from the across the US and blamed President Joe Biden for the supply issues, with one American complaining, “I feel like I am in a third world country.”

Conservative commentator and Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec appeared to spearhead the social media campaign, encouraging critics of the 46th president to publish their own images.

Supporters of Biden shot back at the campaign, posting their own photos of fully stocked shelves in local supermarkets and arguing that similar shortages took place under former President Donald Trump.

Liberal commentator Caroline Orr Bueno even went so far as to suggest that the hashtag was organized by robots and called on Twitter to “look into” how it was able to trend.

The US has been plagued with supply chain issues, a rise in fuel prices, and heavy inflation since Biden’s inauguration in January 2021.

Last week, Biden suggested he only became aware that the price of meat in the US had risen so much after a family friend complained that it now costs “over $5 for a pound of hamburger meat.”

