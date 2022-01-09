 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jan, 2022 16:30
HomeWorld News

Ex-Austrian chancellor set to promote ‘greater tolerance’

Sebastian Kurz joins Tony Blair in an NGO fighting against xenophobia despite past controversy
Ex-Austrian chancellor set to promote ‘greater tolerance’
© Michael Gruber / Getty Images

Austria’s former chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, has added a new role to his impressive portfolio – he has been appointed co-chairman of a prominent NGO that fights racism and anti-Semitism.

I am honored to join the European Council on Tolerance and Reconciliation (ECTR) as co-chairman together with Tony Blair,” Kurz announced on Twitter. 

The former chancellor added that the ECTR’s mission to fight against extremism and anti-Semitism, as well as promoting “greater tolerance across Europe,” have been “very dear” causes to him.

The Brussels-based NGO was established in 2008, with its mission dating back to the International Stockholm Forum on the Holocaust, which stated that the international community shares “a solemn responsibility to fight such evils as extremism, racism, antisemitism and xenophobia.

The tolerance watchdog is headed by the president of the European Jewish Congress, Dr. Moshe Kantor, who called Kurz “exactly the right type of leader.

Kurz has new job and will move to US soon – reports READ MORE: Kurz has new job and will move to US soon – reports

Commenting on the appointment, Kantor said Kurz has had a “long-standing vision to fight extremism, racism and intolerance.

However, Kurz, who resigned as chancellor of Austria in October amid allegations of corruption, which he categorically denied, has been criticized in the past for undermining this ‘vision’. In 2017, he entered into a coalition with the far-right Freedom Party, known for its anti-immigration views – a move which made Austria the only country in the Western Europe with far-right party members holding positions in the government. Kurz also famously took a tough stance on the issue of refugees.

His colleague on the ECTR board, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, has also found himself at the center of controversy following his recent knighthood. A petition calling on Queen Elizabeth to strip Blair of his knighthood for “causing the death of countless innocent, civilian lives and servicemen in various conflicts” has racked up more than a million signatures.

Despite the potential criticism, his senior role at the NGO marks another milestone for Kurz, 35, formerly the youngest foreign minister and chancellor in Austrian history. According to media reports, he has also landed a job as global strategist at US-based investment firm Thiel Capital, founded by PayPal’s billionaire co-founder, Peter Thiel, and will start working there this year. These career developments have come for Kurz along with life-changing personal events. He and his long-term girlfriend, Susanne, have recently become parents and are reportedly set to get married later this year.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan EXPLAINER
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies