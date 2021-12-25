 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Dec, 2021 13:15
HomeWorld News

Kurz has new job and will move to US soon – reports

Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has accepted a new job offer and will leave soon for the US with his girlfriend Susanne and their baby son Konstantin, Austrian media reported on Saturday.
Kurz has new job and will move to US soon – reports
Sebastian Kurz and his girlfriend Susanne Thier © REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger

In early February he will start his new job in a global company in Silicon Valley. The contract has been signed and the commitment should be made public soon,” the Kronen-Zeitung said.

The newspaper added that the ex-chancellor will lead “a classic managerial life,” traveling between San Francisco, Vienna, Germany, and Switzerland. According to other reports, this hectic lifestyle might come with an impressive annual salary, estimated at €500,000 ($566,000).

Austrian ex-chancellor Kurz quits politics READ MORE: Austrian ex-chancellor Kurz quits politics

Kurz, formerly the youngest foreign minister and chancellor in Austrian history, resigned in October following allegations of corruption, which he has vehemently denied. He confirmed later that he would not return to politics, as “10 years in politics is enough.” He seems to be sticking to his word, and has recently switched to English on Twitter, possibly eager to embark on a new career.

Merry Christmas, relaxing holidays and a happy New Year to you all,” he wrote on Friday.

Starting a new job might not be the only life-changing event for Kurz next year – according to the Kronen-Zeitung, he also plans to marry Susanne in the summer, after more than 16 years together.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference
NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference EXPLAINER
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE EXPLAINER
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview EXPLAINER
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies