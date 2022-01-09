 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jan, 2022 06:54
Politician ripped for ‘humiliating’ wife with snow shovel post

A social media post in praise of his wife backfired spectacularly for one Canadian politician
© Twitter / @jonreyes204

Jon Reyes, a Canadian politician who serves as Manitoba’s minister of economic development, received heavy backlash after he publicly celebrated his wife for shoveling snow following a 12-hour hospital work shift.

“Even after a 12 hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway,” Reyes tweeted, along with a photo of his wife shoveling snow outside their home. “God bless her and all our frontliners. Time to make her some breakfast.”

Though Reyes seemingly intended the post to be a heart-warming tribute to his hard-working wife, many social media users criticized the politician for taking the photo instead of going outside to help her.

“Why are you watching and not shovelling? This tweet sucks,” one woman said, while model Scottie Beam wrote, “I hope she leaves you. Quickly.”

Others accused Reyes of “humiliating” his wife and even offered to “pay for her divorce lawyer.”

“Dude. Your wife is working 12 hour hospital shifts during a pandemic. She should be coming home to a shoveled driveway,” one angry comment read.

Though Reyes’ other posts on Twitter also became inundated with criticism and jokes mocking the snow shovel post, the minister has not yet responded to the incident.

