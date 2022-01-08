 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jan, 2022 14:17
HomeWorld News

EU country outlaws textile face masks with €500 fine

Pandemic restrictions have been tightened in Romania over fears that rising Covid-19 infections will overstretch the health system
EU country outlaws textile face masks with €500 fine
Man wears a mask in the colors of Romania's national flag during a protest in Bucharest. © AP / Vadim Ghirda

Stricter pandemic rules came into force in Romania on Saturday amid surging coronavirus cases, including a requirement to wear surgical or FFP2 masks at both indoor and outdoor public spaces.

The decision made by the National Council for Emergency Situations (CNSU) this week makes textile masks illegal in the Eastern European nation. Hefty fines of up to €500 ($567) have been introduced for those caught wearing the banned face coverings.

Wearing surgical or FFP2 masks is now mandatory for all Romanian residents older than five at both indoor and outdoor public spaces.

The CNSU also said that bars and restaurants could operate at 50% or 30% capacity depending on the infection rate in their area, but may only admit guests with Covid-19 passes. The same rules apply to sporting venues, gyms and cinemas.

Face mask litter surged 9,000% due to Covid-19 – study
Read more
Face mask litter surged 9,000% due to Covid-19 – study

Romania had been registering less than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in mid-December, but over the past week infections jumped to around 6,000 per day. The spike was partly blamed on the holiday season, which saw many Romanians, who work in the West, returning home.

The country is “already in the fifth wave of the pandemic,” Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Friday.

Romania has already seen 300 cases of the super-mutant Omicron variant, with Rafila saying that “for the time being, there is a sporadic transmission.” However, according to the minister, it is “very possible that in the coming days, the coming weeks, we will witness a community transmission supported by this new strain.”

Romania is currently the EU’s second-lowest-vaccinated member state, with just 40% of its population of 19.5 million having received both shots of the jab.

Since the start of the pandemic, the country has recorded more than 1.8 million Covid-19 infections with some 60,000 fatalities.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan EXPLAINER
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies