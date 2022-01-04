 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Jan, 2022 11:59
Trump slams ‘low-life’ Twitter & Facebook

The former US president responded to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ban by blasting Twitter and Facebook’s ‘radical left’ slant 
FILE PHOTO: Former US President Donald Trump has criticized Big Tech platforms for censorship. January 12, 2021. © AFP / Mandel Ngan

Donald Trump has branded Twitter a “disgrace to democracy” after it permanently suspended the personal account of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) for allegedly violating its Covid-19 misinformation rules.

In a statement released on Monday by Trump’s ‘Save America’ PAC, the former US president said the company “shouldn’t be allowed to do business in this country” and urged Greene to “keep fighting.” Twitter deplatformed the Republican congresswoman on Sunday, citing her “repeated violations” of its controversial Covid misinformation “strike” policy.

Describing Twitter and Facebook as “low-life,” Trump said Greene, a freshman representative critical of the Biden administration’s Covid-19 policies, had a “huge constituency of honest, patriotic, hard-working people” who “don’t deserve what’s happened to them” on the social media platforms.

Everybody should drop off of Twitter and Facebook. They’re boring, have only a Radical Left point of view, and are hated by everyone. They are a disgrace to our Nation.

Meanwhile, Facebook suspended Greene’s account for 24 hours on Monday after she apparently “previously posted something that didn’t follow [its] Community Standards.”

READ MORE: Facebook takes cue from Twitter, suspends Republican congresswoman

She responded to the Twitter ban by calling the company an “enemy to America” that “can’t handle the truth,” while maintaining that she had not spread misinformation. 

The dual bans for Greene come almost a year after Trump himself was banned from both Twitter and Facebook days after the January 6 Capitol Hill riot over concerns about the “risk of further incitement of violence.”

