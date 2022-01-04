 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Jan, 2022 08:59
HomeWorld News

Haitian PM shot at by armed ‘bandits and terrorists’

Failed attempt on Ariel Henry’s life comes less than six months after the country’s president was assassinated
Haitian PM shot at by armed ‘bandits and terrorists’
Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry speaks during an official ceremony in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 18, 2021. © AFP / Richard Pierrin/AFP

Gunmen have tried to kill Haiti’s prime minister, Ariel Henry, following threats from gangs. The premier escaped unscathed, however, one person was reportedly killed, and two more injured in the shooting.

Henry was visiting the northern city of Gonaives on Saturday, as the country marked the 218th anniversary of its independence. According to the prime minister’s office, he was leaving a church when “bandits and terrorists” opened fire on him and his security detail. Footage circulating on social media appears to show the moment of the attack: the politician and his bodyguards are seen ducking for cover at the sound of gunfire and making a dash for a nearby vehicle. 

One person was killed and two more injured in Saturday’s shooting, according to local media. Police, however, have not yet confirmed casualties in what they described as the work of “armed groups.” Media reports claim that a local gang could be behind the assassination attempt, citing threats made earlier by its boss against the prime minister.

Henry’s office said several arrest warrants had been issued following Saturday’s attack. 

READ MORE: Gang kidnappings, earthquakes, assassinations and mass border crossings – what the heck is going on in Haiti?

Henry was sworn in as prime minister weeks after the assassination of the country’s president, Jovenel Moise.

On Monday, Panama authorities reportedly arrested a Colombian citizen suspected of having been involved in the killing of Moise. Officials in Panama have yet to confirm the arrest, though. 

Haiti’s president was killed in July 2021. According to local police, a group of mercenaries – 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans – stormed Moise’s residence, fatally shot the president and wounded his wife. Four suspects were killed in the ensuing gunfight with Haitian police, and several dozen were arrested in the following months.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Countries set to launch e-money this year
Countries set to launch e-money this year EXPLAINER
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions EXPLAINER
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing EXPLAINER
Did China ban Steam this Christmas?
Did China ban Steam this Christmas? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies