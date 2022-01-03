 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jan, 2022 18:17
HomeWorld News

Snowstorm shuts down Washington

As much as 10 inches of snow is predicted, forcing the president to drive to work as government offices close
Snowstorm shuts down Washington
© AFP / Eva Hambach

A massive snowstorm hit Washington, DC on Monday, grounding planes from the capital district to New York City and forcing President Joe Biden to drive rather than fly back to the White House after a weekend at home in Delaware.

With as much as 10 inches of snow forecast for the area, the storm forced delays and cancellations on more than half the flights scheduled out of Ronald Reagan National Airport, Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport, and Washington Dulles International Airport.

Heavy snowfall hits US state devastated by wildfires
Read more
Heavy snowfall hits US state devastated by wildfires

Biden’s helicopter was among the grounded craft, forcing him to be driven back to DC from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. The day’s White House press briefing was canceled, though other events were reportedly still on even as the US Office of Personnel Management announced federal offices in the area would be closed for the day.

Further up the coast, New York City’s three major airports saw a quarter of their flights delayed or canceled as well. The National Weather Service predicted wind gusts as strong as 35 miles per hour and warned that rush hour traffic would likely be snarled due to the hazardous conditions.

The storm had already knocked out power for 500,000 people in the southeastern US, from northern Alabama and southern Tennessee to Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia, and Maryland. The winter storm warning is in effect until 4pm local time, though weather authorities caution melted snow could refreeze during the night, bringing more hazardous driving conditions. Dozens of crashes have already been reported since the storm began.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Countries set to launch e-money this year
Countries set to launch e-money this year EXPLAINER
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions EXPLAINER
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing EXPLAINER
Did China ban Steam this Christmas?
Did China ban Steam this Christmas? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies