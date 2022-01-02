 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Jan, 2022 10:48
Heavy snowfall hits US state devastated by wildfires

Three people were reported missing as snowfall put out the catastrophic Colorado blaze
A home destroyed by wildfires in Superior, Colorado, US, January 1, 2021. © AP/David Zalubowski

Nearly 1,000 homes were lost during the most destructive wildfire in Colorado’s history, a county sheriff has said. Authorities are looking for three people feared dead.

Heavy snow that began on Friday finally extinguished the blaze, Boulder County officials said.

“The structures, where these folks would be, are completely destroyed and covered with about eight inches of snow right now,” Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle told reporters on Saturday, adding that authorities were planning to use cadaver dogs to search for those missing.  

Pelle said at least 991 homes were destroyed, including 553 in Louisville and 332 in Superior. An additional 127 homes were damaged.

More than 30,000 people were evacuated as the wildfire, described by local media as the most destructive in the state’s history, raged between Denver and Boulder. The affected parts of Colorado were then hit by the biggest snowfall of the season, according to CBS Denver. 

Pelle said investigators received a tip about a possible cause of the fire and have served a search warrant on a local property. “If it turns out to be arson or reckless behavior, we’ll take appropriate action,” the sheriff said. 

