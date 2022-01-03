 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jan, 2022 09:59
HomeWorld News

England imposes new Covid measures on school children

The UK government has announced secondary school pupils in England will have to be tested for Covid-19 before classes restart.
England imposes new Covid measures on school children
A medical worker conducts a Covid test. © Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images / AFP

All secondary school students in England will be required to test negative for Covid before the new term begins, as the UK government seeks to limit the spread of Omicron amid soaring infections.

Kits will be provided to schools to allow students to continue testing twice weekly going forward in the hope of detecting any infected individuals before they cause an outbreak.

The new testing regime in England will see the nation join Scotland and Northern Ireland, where students are already expected to test twice per week. In Wales, the government has gone further, calling on staff and pupils to test three times a week before the new term.

Discussing the new measures, Health Secretary Sajid Javid called regular testing “a key way to support schools and protect face-to-face teaching.” It comes as officials seek to alleviate concerns that the spread of the Omicron variant could prevent in-person teaching from going ahead in the new term.

Police hunt for anti-vaxxer after VIDEO captures Covid test site raid
Read more
Police hunt for anti-vaxxer after VIDEO captures Covid test site raid

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday that teachers and pupils would be required to wear face coverings in schools when the new term starts, increasing Covid-19 safety measures.

In a Twitter thread, he laid out the government’s efforts to protect educational establishments from the Omicron variant, including testing, face masks, increased ventilation, temporarily boosting the workforce, and vaccinations. 

Despite the added Covid measures on schools, the UK government continues to argue that the data and scientific advice does not justify further national restrictions. England and Wales recorded 137,583 new Covid cases on Sunday. Data from Scotland and Northern Ireland has been delayed due to the bank holiday weekend.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions EXPLAINER
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing EXPLAINER
Did China ban Steam this Christmas?
Did China ban Steam this Christmas? EXPLAINER
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis?
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies