Police hunt for anti-vaxxer after VIDEO captures Covid test site raid

An investigation has been launched into a protest at a UK test-and-trace facility

Police investigating a demonstration at a Covid-19 test-and-trace facility in south-east England have published an image of a woman who allegedly stole and binned a box of test kits.

On Wednesday afternoon, a group of Covid anti-vaccine protesters stormed the site in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire. Videos filmed and posted on social media by onlookers captured the group shouting at the center’s staff and attendees, with some of the workers appearing to flee from the demonstrators.

Footage of the incident shared online also showed one female activist seizing a box of testing supplies from inside the center and dumping its contents into an industrial bin, cheered on by other protesters.

A woman steals a box full of equipment while a couple of people who are there for their vaccines have to run behind the cabins in between the fence… pic.twitter.com/tjTvMzZ5Nh — Lister (@marclister3k) December 29, 2021

Thames Valley Police said in a statement on Thursday they were searching for the woman, whom officers believe “has information about what happened,” and appealed to the public to help locate her.

Investigators said some 38 witnesses to the incident had already been identified and the investigation into the raid was ongoing, but that, so far, no arrests had been made.

“At this time, we are investigating offenses of theft, assault, criminal damage, public nuisance, and violent disorder,” the statement read.