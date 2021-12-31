 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Dec, 2021 17:09
HomeWorld News

Police hunt for anti-vaxxer after VIDEO captures Covid test site raid

An investigation has been launched into a protest at a UK test-and-trace facility
Police hunt for anti-vaxxer after VIDEO captures Covid test site raid
© Thames Valley Police

Police investigating a demonstration at a Covid-19 test-and-trace facility in south-east England have published an image of a woman who allegedly stole and binned a box of test kits.

On Wednesday afternoon, a group of Covid anti-vaccine protesters stormed the site in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire. Videos filmed and posted on social media by onlookers captured the group shouting at the center’s staff and attendees, with some of the workers appearing to flee from the demonstrators.

Footage of the incident shared online also showed one female activist seizing a box of testing supplies from inside the center and dumping its contents into an industrial bin, cheered on by other protesters.

Thames Valley Police said in a statement on Thursday they were searching for the woman, whom officers believe “has information about what happened,” and appealed to the public to help locate her.

Investigators said some 38 witnesses to the incident had already been identified and the investigation into the raid was ongoing, but that, so far, no arrests had been made.

At this time, we are investigating offenses of theft, assault, criminal damage, public nuisance, and violent disorder,” the statement read.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions EXPLAINER
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing EXPLAINER
Did China ban Steam this Christmas?
Did China ban Steam this Christmas? EXPLAINER
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis?
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies