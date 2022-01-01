Mall of America forced into lockdown after reports of active shooter (VIDEO)

A shopping mall in Minnesota was briefly put into lockdown after shots rang out inside on New Year’s Eve

Two people have been injured in a shooting at The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. Shoppers were ordered to take shelter inside, as multiple police descended on the building.

The incident unraveled at about 4.30 pm on Friday local time as the mall was full of visitors hunting for presents several hours before the state was to usher in 2022.

Footage from the scene shows officers running towards the entrance, as shoppers flee the scene. Although most evacuees appear to be relatively calm, several people can be heard screaming in the background.

Active shooter at the Mall of America food court - this video is from 4:55 pm as people fled down the stairwell to safety #moa#shooter#gunman#mallofamerica@ABC7@ABCpic.twitter.com/Pb2o0PUBXa — robin (@swanny_889) December 31, 2021

Another clip shows paramedics attending to an apparent victim of the shooting as several onlookers watch.

DEVELOPINGMall of America shooting Apparent victim receiving first aid: pic.twitter.com/sFR2JDQVaV — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) December 31, 2021

Police reported that two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident. One of the male victims was shot in the leg, and the other was a bystander who was grazed by the bullet, police said later. The shooting was preceded by a row between the first male victim and the shooter on the third floor.

As the situation was unfolding, the shoppers had to huddle together in crowded stores.

BREAKING: Shoppers appear to be locked inside of stores at Mall of America after shooting COURTESY: Josh Ellingson @KSTPpic.twitter.com/QoYaHgQ4ln — Alan Hoglund (@alanhoglund) December 31, 2021

“Active shooter. Third floor. Safe for now. What a f’d up story for New Year’s Eve. Can’t wait for a drink later tonight,” a witness tweeted.

The lockdown was lifted less than an hour after the incident was reported, with police saying that they no longer look for a suspect inside the mall. It’s unclear if anyone was arrested following the shooting.