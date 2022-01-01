US journalist says Queen Elizabeth should have died instead of famous actress

The journalist, who wrote for New York Magazine and British Vogue, covers issues such as mental health and social justice

A US-based journalist with bylines in several established publications has deleted her Twitter after sending shockwaves across the platform by seemingly wishing death upon Britain’s Queen Elizabeth on New Years’ Eve.

Nylah Burton, a Chicago-based writer who also works as a “sexual assault prevention specialist” according to her profile at Bustle, courted massive controversry after she responded to the death of famed American TV and film actress Betty White not by sending condolences, but by wishing death on another person - the British monarch.

"BETTY WHITE IS DEAD!?! Why couldn't it have been Queen Elizabeth?" Burton wrote in her now-defunct Twitter account on Friday evening.

What a truly horrible thing to say. @TwitterSupport what do you have to say about @yumcoconutmilk ‘s tweet? pic.twitter.com/wreBra7Hge — Caoimhín Thomas 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 (@KevMonynys) December 31, 2021

Facing backlash over her comment, Burton did not back down, doubling down on her original remark in a series of subsequent tweets.

“Why not Queen Elizabeth?? The universe took the wrong old white lady smdh,” Burton replied to a commenter, who denounced her peculiar take on Betty White’s death as “a revolting thing to say.”

🚨 | NEW: Vogue journalist Nylah called for the Queen to die. Then did it again. Then made her account private, then deleted her account pic.twitter.com/W7itJlmHjz — News For All (@NewsForAIl) December 31, 2021

Burton later locked down her account and appeared to eventually remove it. It remains inaccessible as of Friday night.

Meanwhile, critics of the sentiment wasted no time, appealing to the outlets Burton used to work for in an apparent attempt to “cancel” the journalist.

@voguemagazine I would drop this idiot.The world needs fewer people like @yumcoconutmilk saying hateful and offensive things which brings shame on your magazine. pic.twitter.com/u22nysDwb0 — Norman Blair (@Norman_Blair41) December 31, 2021

@vogue@BritishVogue@voguemagazine@MissVogueUKI hope you're not going to let this disgusting tweet slide@yumcoconutmilkShould be ashamed. Hope they throw the book at you. pic.twitter.com/3dG7bz1Zr3 — Ross Edmo (@Ross_Edmo) December 31, 2021

“This is appalling and requires immediate action,” one commenter wrote, tagging both Vogue Magazine and its publishing house Conde Nast. Others alerted Twitter Support demanding the platform ban the journalist under its “hate speech” laws.

Prominent British journalist and television personality Piers Morgan joined in on the criticism as well, calling Burton a “disgusting piece of work” over her comments.

In addition to Vogue and New York Magazine, Burton wrote for Bustle, ESSENCE, The Nation, Alma and Shondaland, a production company founded by writer Shonda Rhimes, where her profile describes her as a “weirdo.” She typically reports on the issues of social justice, identity, mental health and has penned several essays on Jews of color.