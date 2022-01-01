 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jan, 2022 00:32
HomeWorld News

US journalist says Queen Elizabeth should have died instead of famous actress

The journalist, who wrote for New York Magazine and British Vogue, covers issues such as mental health and social justice
US journalist says Queen Elizabeth should have died instead of famous actress
Britain's Queen Elizabeth © Jane Barlow/REUTERS

A US-based journalist with bylines in several established publications has deleted her Twitter after sending shockwaves across the platform by seemingly wishing death upon Britain’s Queen Elizabeth on New Years’ Eve.

Nylah Burton, a Chicago-based writer who also works as a “sexual assault prevention specialist” according to her profile at Bustle, courted massive controversry after she responded to the death of famed American TV and film actress Betty White not by sending condolences, but by wishing death on another person - the British monarch.

"BETTY WHITE IS DEAD!?! Why couldn't it have been Queen Elizabeth?" Burton wrote in her now-defunct Twitter account on Friday evening. 

Facing backlash over her comment, Burton did not back down, doubling down on her original remark in a series of subsequent tweets.

“Why not Queen Elizabeth?? The universe took the wrong old white lady smdh,” Burton replied to a commenter, who denounced her peculiar take on Betty White’s death as “a revolting thing to say.”

Burton later locked down her account and appeared to eventually remove it. It remains inaccessible as of Friday night.

Meanwhile, critics of the sentiment wasted no time, appealing to the outlets Burton used to work for in an apparent attempt to “cancel” the journalist.

“This is appalling and requires immediate action,” one commenter wrote, tagging both Vogue Magazine and its publishing house Conde Nast. Others alerted Twitter Support demanding the platform ban the journalist under its “hate speech” laws.

Prominent British journalist and television personality Piers Morgan joined in on the criticism as well, calling Burton a “disgusting piece of work” over her comments. 

READ MORE: Crossbow-armed man threatened to ‘assassinate the Queen in revenge for colonial massacre’

In addition to Vogue and New York Magazine, Burton wrote for Bustle, ESSENCE, The Nation, Alma and Shondaland, a production company founded by writer Shonda Rhimes, where her profile describes her as a “weirdo.” She typically reports on the issues of social justice, identity, mental health and has penned several essays on Jews of color.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions EXPLAINER
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing EXPLAINER
Did China ban Steam this Christmas?
Did China ban Steam this Christmas? EXPLAINER
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis?
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies