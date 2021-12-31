 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Dec, 2021 13:09
World faces largest species extinction since dinosaur era, WWF warns

Around a million species might disappear within the next few decades, the conservation organization reports
World faces largest species extinction since dinosaur era, WWF warns
© Global Look Press / Michael Runkel

The Earth is facing the biggest extinction event since the end of the dinosaur era, with a million species at risk of becoming extinct within the next few decades, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has said in a report.

Titled ‘Winners and Losers of 2021’, the article, published on Wednesday, lists the endangered animals whose populations have shrunk or grown the most this year.

African forest elephants, polar bears, tree frogs, cranes and species of fish such as sturgeon and huchen – these are just some of the losers in 2021. They represent thousands of endangered animal species,” the WWF said.

Island mouse-hunt turns $9mn failure READ MORE: Island mouse-hunt turns $9mn failure

Among the ‘winners’, the organization lists the Iberian lynx – one of the rarest cats in the world – along with Nepalese rhinos and great bustard birds. Noting that the success of these species is a tribute to the efforts of conservationists, the WWF emphasizes that the situation remains serious.

Around a million species could become extinct within the next few decades, which would mark the largest species extinction since the end of the dinosaur era,” the organization claimed.

According to a WWF board member Eberhard Brandes, species protection now involves the question of “whether humanity will someday end up on the red list in a hazard category and become the loser of its own way of life.”

There are more than 40,000 animal and plant species currently on the International Red List, qualified as threatened with extinction by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). In total the Red List includes almost 142,600 endangered species.

