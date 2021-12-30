 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Dec, 2021 19:31
Coal silo blast sends shockwave across US city

A massive blast at a Baltimore coal plant caused some in the city to think they were experiencing an earthquake
A five-story coal silo in Baltimore, Maryland has exploded, and first responders are now investigating the incident, which people reportedly felt throughout the city.

The explosion occurred at the CSX Coal Plant Building in South Baltimore on Thursday morning. The massive explosion sent shockwaves through the city, with some questioning whether Baltimore had been hit by an earthquake.

City fire officials tweeted that the scene was “under control” not longer after arriving, revealing there had been no injuries discovered yet and all hazards in the area had been contained.  

Images from the explosion show huge clouds of smoke rising up out of the scene. 

The shockwaves also caused local damage, with some nearby buildings photographed with their windows shattered. 

Hazmat crews, special rescue teams, and fireboats all responded to the industrial area after reports of the blast. Baltimore City Councilwoman Phylicia Porter tweeted that she was working with Mayor Brandon Scott to address the situation “as swiftly and safely as possible.”

City residents have been warned by authorities to stay clear of the area as they conduct their investigation. Baltimore Fire Department spokesperson Blair Adams told the Baltimore Sun that the explosion was caused while coal was being transported on a conveyor belt and coal dust buildup caused the eventual explosion. 

Adams insisted, however, that there is “no impact or risk to the community.”

