 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Dec, 2021 14:09
HomeWorld News

China’s zero-Covid policy faces major challenge

Covid case spike in Xi’an challenges Beijing’s plan to stop outbreaks at the source
China’s zero-Covid policy faces major challenge
Xian, Shaanxi province, China (FILE PHOTO) © cnsphoto via REUTERS

More than 1,000 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the Chinese city of Xi’an since December 9. Despite a local lockdown, infection numbers have continued to grow, testing Beijing’s zero-Covid policy.

On Thursday, authorities in Xi’an, a city in Shaanxi Province, reported that 155 new locally transmitted cases were identified on December 29. The figure brings the number of cases recorded since December 9, when the outbreak flared up, to more than 1,100.

“Xi’an has reached a live-or-die stage in its fight against the virus,” Zhang Fenghu, a city government official, told a news conference on Wednesday. The outbreak is the largest seen in China this year.

The city of 13 million people went into lockdown over a week ago, closing all non-essential shops and barring all restaurants from opening. Residents were also told not to leave the city unless they tested negative for the virus.

Police have also been sent to residential complexes to ensure that citizens adhere to the restrictions. Under the current rules, only one person in each household can leave their home to visit essential shops every two days.

Restrictions were stepped up again this week, with officials banning any cars from being on the road unless they’re aiding disease prevention measures. Those who break the rules could face 10 days’ detention and a fine of 500 yuan ($78).

Authorities kicked off a sixth round of citywide testing on Thursday in an attempt to track and trace the spread of the virus. 

READ MORE: 2.3bn Covid shots useless against Omicron – study

Two of the world’s largest memory-chip makers, Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology, have said that the lockdown may impact production from their facilities in the area.

To date, China has only reported 101,890 confirmed Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began – a figure less than the daily record in France and the UK. On Wednesday, the French health minister announced his country had set a new European daily case record at over 200,000 infections. However, it is worth noting that asymptomatic cases are not included in the Chinese data.

Beijing has insisted on a zero-Covid policy since overcoming the first wave, often locking down cities when just a handful of cases had been identified.

The zero-Covid policy is being tested more broadly with the emergence of highly contagious variants, and amid growing concern about the efficacy of Chinese vaccines, especially against newer strains of the coronavirus.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions EXPLAINER
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing EXPLAINER
Did China ban Steam this Christmas?
Did China ban Steam this Christmas? EXPLAINER
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis?
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies