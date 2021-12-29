 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Dec, 2021 15:19
HomeWorld News

Israel shells Hamas outposts in Gaza

Israel has shelled several positions held by the Hamas armed group after a civilian fixing the border fence was injured by gunfire from Gaza
Israel shells Hamas outposts in Gaza
Israeli soldiers stand guard during the unveiling of a newly completed barrier along Israel's frontier with the Gaza Strip. © Reuters / Ammar Awad

Three Palestinians have been wounded in retaliatory strikes by Israel Defense Forces (IDF), ordered after an Israeli civilian, who was fixing the newly-completed border fence, was injured by fire from Gaza.

An employee of a civilian firm hired by the defense ministry for the maintenance of the barrier separating Israel and Gaza was wounded by bullets coming from the Palestinian territory.

The man was rushed to hospital in the nearby town of Ashkelon, with medics describing his injuries as light.

Neither Hamas, which controls Gaza, nor any other armed group has so far claimed responsibility for the shooting. But the IDF described the incident as a deliberate attack, and ordered retaliatory strikes.

Israeli tanks subsequently targeted several Hamas outposts near Gaza City, Palestinian media reported.

The shelling wounded three people in Gaza, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said, without providing further details. Local media outlets reported that the victims were farmers.

Palestinian armed groups start gunfight at a militant’s funeral (VIDEO) READ MORE: Palestinian armed groups start gunfight at a militant’s funeral (VIDEO)

The construction of the 65-kilometer-long security fence, stretching the entire border between Israel and Gaza, was officially completed earlier in December after three years of work. The massive project cost the Jewish state an estimated 3.5 billion shekels ($1.11 billion).

The border has been relatively calm since the 11-day flare-up between IDF and Hamas in May, which resulted in the deaths of more than 250 people in Gaza and 12 in Israel.

The current outbreak of violence occurred a day after Mahmoud Abbas, the President of the Palestinian Authority which runs part of the West Bank, held his first talks with a senior Israeli official inside Israel in more than a decade.

Reacting to the development, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said that by visiting the home of Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Abbas was “deepening Palestinian political divisions” and encouraging accommodation with “the occupation,” referring to Israel.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing EXPLAINER
Did China ban Steam this Christmas?
Did China ban Steam this Christmas? EXPLAINER
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis?
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis? EXPLAINER
How the Taliban’s tightening the noose on women’s rights
How the Taliban’s tightening the noose on women’s rights EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies